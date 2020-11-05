Emergency personnel were dispatched to the University of Georgia Tate Student Center after reports of a small fire on Oct. 16.
The fire was contained to a small area of the roof and no injuries or permanent structural damage were reported, said UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor in his initial statement.
Earlier that evening, the spring and summer 2020 commencement ceremony took place in Sanford Stadium. The ceremony began at 6:30 p.m and concluded with a fireworks show. Around 9 p.m., the fire was reported.
Trevor said that the restoration of the inside of Tate Student Center was expected to be completed by the end of Oct. 25. From the inside of Tate Student Center, there are wooden boards still visible above the second floor information desk.
“The window and roof sections have been temporarily repaired (made watertight) and will be finished when the materials are available, weather permits and at a time when disruption to the interior spaces can be minimized,” Trevor said.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal, who maintains the sole jurisdiction of the investigation, was in contact with the UGA Environmental Safety Division on Oct. 28 and announced that the official report “should be finalized and sent to UGA shortly,” Trevor said.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
