On July 7, Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde (GA-09) and Jody Hice (GA-10) sent a letter to University of Georgia president Jere Morehead demanding he take swift action by July 15 regarding the use of research on crisis pregnancy centers published by two UGA faculty members.
Associate professor Andrea Swartzendruber and assistant professor Danielle Lambert, both in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the UGA College of Public Health, co-authored research in 2020 that resulted in the creation of a “web-based geolocated directory of crisis pregnancy centers in the United States,” according to their staff pages on the UGA CPH website.
Rep. Hice called the project “reckless and irresponsible” in a press release and advised Morehead and UGA to “cut all ties with it.” Rep. Clyde asked Morehead to act “in the interest of safety” and take the site in its entirety down.
Crisis pregnancy centers are health care providers that are sometimes referred to as “fake women’s health centers” and “primarily aim to prevent people from having abortions,” according to the Crisis Pregnancy Center Map website.
Since the POLITICO leak of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade in May and the official overturning of the decision on June 24, this map has been reposted by left-leaning political organizations and social groups and has reportedly been used as a resource for targeting crisis pregnancy centers, according to Reps. Clyde and Hice.
The recent spike in media attention surrounding Swartzendruber and Lambert’s research has led to UGA CPH receiving threatening phone calls from right-leaning individuals who are displeased with the use of this research and students being cautioned by Dean Marsha Davis to remain vigilant and keep doors locked while on campus.
According to the press release from Rep. Clyde, “domestic terrorist groups began sharing and use the professors’ website to locate targets for criminal acts of violence and destruction.”
Some groups and organizations posted links to the Crisis Pregnancy Center Map to share the information. Other groups, such as Colorado Liberation & Autonomy, posted links to the map with more threatening sentiments.
In Colorado Liberation & Autonomy’s tweet, an anonymously-submitted graphic accompanying a link to the map read, “Your local crisis pregnancy center. Tonight. Mask up, stay dangerous.”
“It is disappointing that the state’s flagship university is allowing taxpayer-funded resources to provide this sensitive information to extremist organizations that are actively targeting crisis pregnancy centers — endangering mothers, their children, and employees — some of whom may be members or alumni of the UGA student body,” Clyde wrote.
UGA has not yet responded to a request for comment. This is a developing story. Please return to redandblack.com for updates.