At the innaugural meeting of RISE — Rural students Igniting Success and Education — on Sept. 9, 2019, Hunter Smith (left) (hgs75835@uga.edu), a law student from Jesup, Georgia, explains his personal experience as a University of Georgia student from a rural town. Briana Hayes (right) (jayme.hayes@uga.edu), a Public Health major from Baxley, Georgia, is RISE’s president and founder.