The Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Friday to strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel or reduce $400 billion in student loan debt. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court determined that the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan.
Loan payments have been on hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Education announced loan repayments will restart in October, though interest will begin accruing in September.
Biden’s plan would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or for households with income less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.
Twenty-six million people applied for relief and an estimated 43 million would have been eligible, according to estimates from the Biden Administration. The cost of the plan was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years.
SCOTUS disagreed with the administration’s claims that the 2003 HEROES Act — a law dealing with national emergencies — gave Biden the power to undertake such a costly program without congressional approval.
“Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.
Conservative justices were in the majority of the ruling, with the three liberal justices dissenting.