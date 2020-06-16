The University of Georgia’s Dining Services said all self-service lines in the dining halls will be eliminated this fall, according to a Dining Services notification detailing safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Online ordering and to-go pickup options will be extended in the dining halls this fall. Dining staff will wear personal protective equipment, the website said. Seating in dining halls will be spread out, and less students will be allowed in at once.
Reservations may be implemented in some dining locations, and entry points may be converted to take-out only, according to the website.
All areas and utensils will be cleaned more frequently. Common areas will be cleaned and disinfected frequently, including door handles and tables. Soap, hand sanitizer, tissues and trash cans will be provided in common areas.
The dining plans are part of UGA’s phased reopening plan for this fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19. UGA sent the 229-page memo that was updated June 9 to faculty and staff.
