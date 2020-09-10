Sen. Kelly Loeffler took a decidedly pro-Trump stance in a Wednesday Zoom call with the University of Georgia College Republicans.
Decrying the “radical left,” Loeffler said she is the only senator with a record of voting with Trump on every legislative issue and cited her status as a political outsider and businesswoman as factors in her support for Trump.
“Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — they’re not acting. They really believe this radical agenda,” she said. “It is really important to stand with President Trump and to fight alongside him to make sure that we are protecting American ideals.”
Loeffler, a former businesswoman who worked at the financial company Intercontinental Exchange, was appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat in December 2019 with no prior experience in politics. Isakson retired at the end of last year due to health reasons.
Loeffler, a first generation college student, grew up on a farm in Illinois. She said her time working on her family’s farm and as a waitress caused her to have “a very deep appreciation for the power of capitalism.” Loeffler is the wealthiest U.S. senator, according to an analysis by Forbes.
The upcoming November elections will determine if Republicans keep the majority in the Senate. Loeffler and Georgia’s other senator, incumbent Sen. David Perdue, are both up for reelection. Loeffler is running against Republican House Rep. Doug Collins and Democrats Matt Lieberman and Raphael Warnock in a special election — all of the candidates’ names will be on the same ballot.
Loeffler said her two most important goals if she were reelected would be to rebuild the economy and protect constitutional rights.
During the call, Loeffler discussed the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that the movement and the political organization are different things. The national organization, she said, is “a Marxist organization whose number one goal behind getting President Trump out of office is to defund the police.”
“The life of every African American is important and matters and there’s no place in this country for racism. But that’s not what this organization is about,” she said.
Loeffler said she stands with law enforcement as “dangerous riots” occur across the country. 93% of the Black Lives Matter protests have been peaceful, according to a study by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Loeffler praised Trump’s handling of the pandemic. On Wednesday, audio recordings of Trump admitting to downplaying the pandemic in March were released.
“I think a turning point for our country [was] realizing that there is reason to have optimism, that we don’t need perpetual lockdowns, that we can learn to live with this,” she said. “The president’s operation warp speed of developing everything from a vaccine to therapeutics, we can do that as a country.”
Guns are also a part of Loeffler’s platform — in June, she introduced the Gun Owner Privacy Act, which would amend the U.S. Code to prevent the creation of a federal database of information on gun owners.
Loeffler said she is against illegal immigration and that undocumented people should not receive cash payments or free health care. She said she’s introduced legislation to “crack down on gangs” and deport undocumented people. She also supports congressional term limits and is running on an anti-abortion platform.
Loeffler said she introduced a bill that would provide incentives for American companies to move manufacturing jobs away from China and back to the U.S. She said she feels good about Republicans’ chances in the upcoming elections, which are approaching soon.
“We have great optimism, but we have to double down on the work and putting in the time because we’ve got about 55 days left,” Loeffler said.
(1) comment
This is an interesting excerpt: "Loeffler said she stands with law enforcement as 'dangerous riots' occur across the country. 93% of the Black Lives Matter protests have been peaceful, according to a study by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project."
According to the link that the writer provided "570 — or approximately 5% — involve demonstrators engaging in violence." So is the R&B writer trying to insinuate that Sen. Loeffler's comment that dangerous riots are occurring is incorrect? I don't know about you, but 570 violent demonstrations sounds like 570 too many.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.