Out of 38,000 students at the University of Georgia, there are nearly 11,000 racial minority students. Each faces distinct and similar struggles and injustices, and each has their own stories to tell.
In this series' articles, The Red & Black will document the experiences of minority groups as they reflect on current events, policy changes, protests and injustices that impact their community. How do these events affect minority UGA students? What’s their response?
By reporting these stories, we hope to provide a platform for minority students to speak about issues that directly impact them.
If you want to be featured in the Minority Report series, send us a news tip, or tweet us @redandblack.
