On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries.
Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The Red & Black. According to a sign posted at Lake Herrick, the spill was corrected around 2:10 p.m.
Terry said the spill was an estimated 2,873 gallons. The posted sign at Lake Herrick warns people to avoid fishing, swimming or otherwise coming in contact with the water. The sign warns to keep pets away from the water as well. Contact with sewage or sewage-contaminated water can cause a variety of illnesses and diseases.
The Public Utilities Compliance section is collecting samples of water at Lake Herrick, and will remove the posted signs when normal activities can resume, Terry said in the email.
There were no fish killed as a result of the leak, Terry said in the email. ACC Public Utilities notified the Environmental Protection Division within a few hours of the spill.
This is a developing story. Follow along for more updates.