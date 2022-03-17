Students for Socialism at the University of Georgia plans to host a discussion Thursday night to commemorate one year since the Atlanta spa shooting.
The event will focus on anti-Asian racism and feature guest speaker Sheila Xiao, an anti-racist organizer from Los Angeles and editor of Breaking the Chains, a magazine covering feminist and socialist issues.
The shooting, which happened in Cherokee County, killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. It sparked a wave of activism combating anti-Asian hate that reverberated across the nation.
The event will take place in room 350 of the Zell Miller Learning Center at 6:30 p.m.