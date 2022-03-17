Gold Spa post Asian shooting 3/17/21

A memorial for the Asian women shot and killed Tuesday evening sits on the steps of one of the locations of the shootings, Gold Spa in Atlanta, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Photo/Jacqueline GaNun)

Students for Socialism at the University of Georgia plans to host a discussion Thursday night to commemorate one year since the Atlanta spa shooting. 

The event will focus on anti-Asian racism and feature guest speaker Sheila Xiao, an anti-racist organizer from Los Angeles and editor of Breaking the Chains, a magazine covering feminist and socialist issues. 

The shooting, which happened in Cherokee County, killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. It sparked a wave of activism combating anti-Asian hate that reverberated across the nation. 

The event will take place in room 350 of the Zell Miller Learning Center at 6:30 p.m.

Lucinda is a journalism and English double major from Alpharetta, Georgia. She's interested in reporting on social justice and political issues, and dreams of being a correspondent for a major news organization.

