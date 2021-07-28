Despite being the body that represents student voices on campus, the accomplishments of the University of Georgia Student Government Association remain a mystery to many students on campus.
What is SGA?
SGA’s primary function is to advocate for student needs on campus. Like the state of Georgia’s government, SGA is divided into the legislative, executive and judicial branches.
The legislative branch is made up of college senators and student life senators. College senators represent their academic college, while student life senators are appointed to represent a student group they are a part of.
The executive branch includes SGA’s president, vice president and treasurer. It also encompasses the executive cabinet and staff, who assist in various duties and initiatives within SGA and around campus.
This year’s executive officers are President Carter Marks, Vice President Jasmine Gresham and Treasurer Shelly Chummar.
The judicial branch is made of students appointed for their character. They approve amendments to the SGA constitution, approve bills passed by the Senate and are consulted when controversial issues arise.
What has SGA accomplished?
Over the past few years, SGA has worked to improve the UGA’s bus system, meal plans, study spaces and more.
In April, SGA announced its partnership with UGA Dining Services to offer customizable meal plans. The plans can be designed using a custom meal plan builder based on a student’s year, housing status and how often they plan to eat in dining halls.
This past year, SGA modified bus routes in order to accommodate social distancing measures while maintaining campus transit. It shortened routes to make buses run more frequently through campus, allowing for buses to reduce capacity while still meeting demand. This spring, SGA also created an additional bus stop along the East Campus route at Finley Street.
SGA expanded the hours at the Main Library, the Science Library and the Zell B. Miller Learning Center this past spring after the university limited the hours due to of COVID-19.
SGA also created and continues to run the Professional Clothing Closet, which provides students with professional clothing for interviews, internships and jobs at no cost. Students and alums may also donate old pieces of professional clothing to be added to the Professional Clothing Closet.
How can students get involved?
For first-year students, SGA offers First-Year Programs designed to involve freshmen in making change on campus. The programs include First-Year Connect, First-Year Forum and First-Year Senate.
First-Year Connect allows first-year students to collaborate with SGA’s executive cabinet and shape policy initiatives, while the First-Year Forum allows students to impact the UGA and Athens communities through service and community involvement.
First-Year Senate assembles a class of first-years to represent their class in SGA’s legislative branch. First-Year Senators draft and present resolutions to create change on campus.
Students who aren’t first-years can get involved with SGA by running for office. Elections are held around February of each year, followed by an inauguration around April.
Each college has a College Senator representing that college’s students’ interests in SGA’s legislative branch. Campus Life Senators represent specific interests and organizations on campus. These areas include Health & Humanities, Community Involvement and Access & Opportunity. The At-Large Senators for Student Affairs are similar to Campus Life Senators, but don’t have specific areas of focus. Instead, they cover student affairs that aren’t addressed by Campus Life Senators.
Students may also run for SGA’s executive cabinet, which includes the president, vice president and treasurer positions.