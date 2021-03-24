The University of Georgia Student Government Association discussed 15 pieces of legislation in its last Tuesday committee meeting of the term. Legislation discussed included supporting university-wide grade forgiveness and funding a COVID-safe G-day.
Senator Bradley Howard led the discussion about university-wide grade forgiveness, saying the resolution is a loose advocation for the creation of a grade forgiveness policy at UGA.
The grade forgiveness policy would allow students who retake a course and perform better the second time to omit the first grade from their calculated GPA. This would replace the current system, where the two grades are averaged in one’s GPA.
“[A grade forgiveness policy] would show more of the actual progress you made, where you’re not being hindered by a bad attempt in the beginning,” Howard said.
The proclamation passed in the student experience committee and will be reviewed by the Senate next week.
The student experience committee also discussed a resolution for SGA to fund a COVID-safe G-Day experience for students.
“We are super excited to get a chance to partner with different people in this and give students hopefully an experience they might not have had in a little while and all doing it safely and effectively,” Executive Chief of Staff-Apoint Joseph Benken said.
Benken and Senator Connor Green authored the proclamation, and it passed unanimously in the committee to be reviewed by the Senate next week.
The student experience committee reviewed also passed two other pieces of legislation. One was to enhance the relationship between the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government’s Office and UGA’s SGA through providing feedback, and the other was to promote free access to The Wall Street Journal to students through the Collegiate Readership Program.
The budget and oversight committee passed a bill to promote transparency and accountability regarding the payment of SGA’s leadership team, which includes the president, vice president, treasurer, president of the Senate and president pro-tempore of the Senate. The legislation will be reviewed in the Senate next week.