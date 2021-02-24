On Wednesday evening, the University of Georgia Student Government Association announced the Belong and Bridge executive tickets will continue to a runoff election. Per the Elections Code, the two tickets with the largest proportion of the vote where neither receive an absolute majority move on to a runoff.
The election certification announcement, which was held through Zoom, was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. but was delayed until 5:50 p.m. due to a last minute Elections Committee hearing.
The voting period for the runoff begins on Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. and closes on Feb. 26 at noon. Certification of official runoff results will be announced at 5 p.m. the same day.
Receiving 2,786 votes and 41.16% of the vote, the Belong ticket is comprised of presidential candidate Carter Marks, vice presidential candidate Jasmine Gresham and treasurer candidate Shelly Chummar.
“We are so incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support so far, and are looking forward to the next few days,” Marks said.
Presidential candidate Jeremiah de Sesto, vice presidential candidate Hannah-Rose Basson and treasurer candidate Obamide Samaye represent the Bridge ticket, which received 2,170 votes and 32.06% of the vote.
“We're exceptionally proud of all the hard work that our team and the other two tickets have put into this election over the past two weeks,” the Bridge ticket said in a statement to The Red & Black. “We appreciate each and every one of our supporters so much, and would not be here without them! Bridge is so honored to be a part of this University, and we are so excited to see what comes next. Let's do this. We are stronger together.”
The Voice ticket, comprised of presidential candidate Casey Smith, vice presidential candidate Will Harris and treasurer candidate Charlotte Weng, received 1,812 votes and 26.77% of the vote.
“I’m honestly just proud of my team,” Harris said. “I’m happy that we were able to run a campaign with integrity and respect for our values. It’s been a fun road, just like meeting people and connecting with people through the campaign and just through talking with different communities on campus … Despite the outcome, I am happy I did this. I am so grateful for Casey and Charlotte and Christian and Calvin and just the whole team. I’d do it all again with them in a heartbeat.”
With a total of 7,023 ballots cast, general election turnout was down 3,200 votes from last year. According to fall 2020 enrollment, only 17.9% of the student body voted in the general election.
Throughout the election season, six formal complaints regarding the executive tickets were heard by the Elections Committee. The Belong ticket was sanctioned three times. The Bridge ticket was sanctioned twice, and the Voice ticket received no sanctions.
The Belong ticket’s first sanction came as a result of campaigning prior to the official start date. The Elections Committee handed down a second sanction because the ticket’s financial liaison was late submitting the second financial disclosure form The final sanction was for violating COVID precautions by tabling with more than two people present at once. Belong was found in violation of the Elections Code and reprimanded in all three incidents.
The Bridge ticket was sanctioned twice –– once for campaigning before the official period and again for using a large bridge prop that was not listed in their financial disclosure form. The ticket was found in violation of the Elections Code and reprimanded on both accounts.
Sydney Dangremond and Shelby Israel contributed to this reporting.