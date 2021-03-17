The University of Georgia Student Government Association debated and passed a bill that lists and describes the responsibilities of Senate staff in its Tuesday meeting. The Senate also passed legislation prioritizing certain areas of campus for lighting improvements, inspired by the campus safety walk.

Senators Ciera Thomas, Allison Fine, Bryson Henriott and Will Harris authored the bill to further codify the Senate staff with an intent to clearly explain the purposes of the Senate staff positions and make the Legislative Branch more effective.

Senators Hadden Powell, Gaby Gagliano and Mary Lyn Dyer each spoke against the bill, expressing concerns that the piece of legislation needs to be revised before it can be passed, fearing the piece would limit the Senate staff to the roles described in the bill.

Senators Will Curvin, Kendall Henry and Connor Green, however, openly spoke and debated in favor of the bill, saying that codifying staff positions would increase student’s accessibility to SGA.

After heavy question and debate, the Senate decided to vote in a roll-call style, where each Senator is called on to cast their vote individually. The bill ultimately passed by a 29-14 margin.

The Senate passed a resolution to prioritize the improvement of lighting throughout multiple areas on campus, which are listed in three tiers. The areas of improvement included in the first tier are the lighting on East Cloverhurst Avenue, the University Village lighting and bus stop safety and crosswalk improvements along Jackson Street.

This resolution was inspired by SGA’s campus safety walk in early March, where the SGA Campus Safety Committee partnered with the UGA Police Department, the Facilities Management Division and the Office of University Architects to identify unsafe spaces on campus.

Former First-Year Senator and presidential candidate for the UGA SGA Bridge campaign Jeremiah de Sesto was nominated as a Senator-at-Large for the remaining term. The Senate unanimously confirmed de Sesto.

The Senate also passed a resolution that continued support for the HOPE and Zell Miller Scholarships and two proclamations –– one that allowed for the purchase of T-shirts for First-Year-Senators and another that supported the UGA Office of Emergency Preparedness’s safety campaigns and resources.