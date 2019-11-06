At the University of Georgia Student Government Association cabinet meeting on Nov. 5, executive board members discussed promoting the Georgia Way Week and continued plans for upcoming mental health initiatives.
Vice President Melissa Hevener announced there are two more days of tabling for the Georgia Way, the proposed student honor code. On Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, SGA members will hand out buttons, stickers, pizza and cookies at Tate Plaza to students who complete a three question survey on what they would like to see in the code.
The survey asks students to list values they think the university community should exhibit. They will also check yes or no if they believe the current values the community holds itself to are demonstrable within the student body and if the university should create a social honor code.
Flyers with QR codes will also be available for students to take who are rushing through the plaza between classes.
Another topic of discussion centered around mental health initiatives. Byers said UGA’s mental health programs are “one of the best in the state for mental health,” but there is room for improvement to reduce the amount of students being outsourced to community health providers. Byers said SGA will be working with UGA mental health services to work on controlling outsourcing.
Byers cited the Counseling and Psychiatric Services program as an example. She encouraged SGA members to continue building relationships with CAPS in order to allow the service reach its full potential. This includes working with students individually as well as directing them to the appropriate community organizations to further assist.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement when it comes to mental health,” Byers said.
Treasurer Nav Singh gave a brief update about the most recent small organizations he has worked with for the SGA Small Clubs Allocations Committee. He met with six different clubs and gave a total of $1,892 to the African Student Union, BAPS Campus Fellowship, the Caribbean Student Association, The Chapel Bell, UGA Ecotones, K-pop Dance Club and Deliberations. The next meeting for funding proposals will be held Nov. 19.
