The University of Georgia Student Government Association discussed SGA week, upcoming homecoming activities and suggestions for improving various aspects on campus at its Oct. 8 Executive Cabinet meeting.

During open-forum conversation, Deputy Chief of Staff Casey Smith suggested implementing hands-free door handles in restrooms around campus similar to the ones installed in the Ramsey Student Center.

Cabinet members also discussed homecoming preparations. Smith relayed information to members concerning the lip-sync competition, which is set for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in Tate Student Center Grand Hall. Student organizations will perform three-minute acts of singing and dancing to a panel of judges. SGA members also plan to paint a window in a downtown Athens business with other campus organizations on Oct. 10.

“I’m most excited to see a bunch of people from campus goofing off and having fun together,” Smith said.

President Rachel Byers gave a recap of SGA Week, which ran from Sept. 25-27, during which members hoped to promote SGA while also uniting students around campus. During “Ask SGA Day,” students had the opportunity to ask questions to SGA members who were stationed throughout campus. Byers said video responses will soon be posted on SGA social media accounts.

“Dawg Tag Day,” during which students were encouraged to wear name tags displaying their name, received mixed responses. SGA’s goal was to help familiarize students with their classmates. According to Director of Multicultural Outreach Mello Robinson, some students were confused about the purpose behind the event. It will be repeated again in the spring, potentially with more emphasis on the aim of the initiative.

“We’re such a large campus, and we walk by so many students every day, and we don’t know their name, or we sit by someone every day in class, and we don’t know their name,” Byers said. “It’s to promote that we’re all part of one community even though there’s 39,000 of us.”

The name tags had a new addition this year — a spot for students to write their preferred pronouns. SGA is working to include other opportunities for students to clearly share their pronouns with others.

Treasurer Nav Singh informed members about his “baby,” the Small Club Allocation Committee. The committee granted $2,000 to six organizations that presented on how their groups could effectively use the funds. Model African Union, Period at UGA, Science Olympiad Outreach, Asha for Education, Turning Point USA and Korean Tennis Club received funding.