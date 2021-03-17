The University of Georgia Student Government Association held an American Red Cross blood drive on campus in the Memorial Hall Ballroom this Tuesday, which was inspired by a growing need for blood due to COVID-19.
Over 60 people donated blood, which kept the event flowing at a steady rate. Each person who donated was also tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Senator Christopher Jue, who was the head of the drive, said his inspiration for hosting the blood drive was the increased demand for blood caused by the pandemic.
“I thought as students, since we are the younger population, this is a way we could all give back to this growing pandemic and make a difference,” Jue said.
The process for setting up the blood drive began with Jue collaborating with Red Cross at UGA to set up the drive. Jue also wrote a resolution to host the drive that the Senate unanimously passed back in February.
Jue, however, did not work alone to make this blood drive happen.
Director of Senate Communications Madison Drummond worked internally to recruit members of SGA to work the blood drive and externally to make sure there were enough people to donate. SGA members worked 22 of the volunteer time slots throughout the day.
“I think [the blood drive] is a really important thing to do right now, especially with the health crisis we’re in,” Drummond said. “Making sure we have that critical blood supply is really essential, and making sure that we are giving back to our community is also a great part of SGA.”