The University of Georgia Student Government Association and Office of Sustainability collaborated to host an Earth Day Fair this Wednesday on the Tate West Lawn with the goal of promoting ways for students to get involved in eco-friendly organizations both on campus and in the Athens-Clarke County community.
Multiple organizations participated in this event, including the Sustainability Certificate with the Office of Sustainability, Campus Kitchen, Concrete Jungle, the UGA Food Pantry, the SGA Professional Clothing Closet, UGArden, the Lunchbox Garden Project, University Union, Speak Out for Species and UGA Swap Shop.
The fair was held next to UGA’s Farm to Campus Market, which has visited every Wednesday in March and April in front of the Zell B. Miller Learning Center.
Each Wednesday, a different organization focused on encouraging sustainability and had an information booth at the market. The fair, however, pulled these partners together for students to see all at once, former SGA Chief of Staff Matthew McDaniel said.
McDaniel said sustainability has been a huge priority for SGA, especially over the past couple of years.
“There are so many awesome student organizations here that do incredible work,” McDaniel said. “What we really want to do is engage with them, uplift them and provide them a platform, so that was really our priority throughout the semester, really culminating into this Earth Week.”
The fair is a part of the Earth Week event SGA is holding in partnership with the Office of Sustainability, the University Union and the Department of Engagement, Leadership and Service.
Another initiative of Earth Week is a global community cleanup where students can volunteer to remove litter from both UGA’s campus and Athens-Clarke County.
“We, as college students, exist so much in this community, so it’s important that we give back,” Office of Sustainability Events and Engagement Intern Demetrius Jelks said.
The Office of Sustainability has a goal of removing 100,000 pieces of litter, which will be tracked through the Marine Debris Tracker app. The event begins on Thursday, April 22 and ends Sunday, April 25.