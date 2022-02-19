Starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday, the Student Government Association will holds its annual elections for president, vice president and treasurer. The 2022 cycle features one campaign ticket, Uplift.
For the first time since 2015, there is only one campaign competing for the highest office in SGA. Uplift consists of presidential nominee Bryson Henriott, vice presidential candidate Oba Samaye and candidate for treasurer Kate Lindgren.
The three have emphasized keeping an open conversation between SGA and the student body, and teamed up under the tagline “Advocation, Innovation, Representation.” This means their platform strives to facilitate a stronger relationship among students, create and improve new initiatives, and represent students of all backgrounds.
Their first pillar, “advocation”, would include changes such as better communication between the student body and SGA, more transparency about student resources and increased mental health resources. Lindgren, a first-time SGA participant, is especially passionate about the attention toward student mental health.
“I just saw this as a fantastic opportunity to be like, these are the areas on campus, especially in terms of mental health, that we need to address and we need to work on,” Lindgren said. “So that students don’t feel like they’re struggling to find the resources that they need when they’re already in such a dark place.”
On this topic, the Uplift ticket plans to work with UGA to implement mental health days to emphasize the importance of taking care of oneself.
Uplift’s “innovation” standpoint aims to improve relations between the university and students through a transformed UGA App, an online report about SGA’s activities through their website and improved parking services.
Henriott has a plan to tackle the lack of parking spots on campus that would include dividing spots between students that only have classes a few days a week. Uplift wants to continue what the current administration started in terms of giving student workers access to parking during their shifts.
“It’s not right for student workers to basically lose half of their day pay paying for parking,” Henriott said.
The Uplift ticket wishes to address diversity, equity, and inclusion, growing financial support, and acknowledging the history of the Chapel Bell. The trio said representation displays “the voice of every bulldog.”
“[We] recognize, like, the many incidences that happen on campus that are very racist and discriminatory trying to make sure that we are not just brushing it aside,” Samaye said.
Aside from the campaign, Henriott, Samaye and Lindgren describe their enthusiasm for their next year in office.
“Our thought was, when I was thinking about this, was not to create a campaign that would win come February 23, but create a campaign and a team that would be able to work together and create so much change on this campus come February 23 of next year,” Henriott said.