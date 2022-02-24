The University of Georgia Student Government Association announced the Uplift ticket as the winner of the election for executive office on Wednesday. Standing for their tagline “advocation, innovation and representation,” Uplift will replace the current administration.
Uplift consists of President Bryson Henriott, Vice President Oba Samaye and Treasurer Kate Lindgren. Election results were announced live last night at Tate Plaza.
For the first time since 2015, there was only one campaign competing for the highest office in SGA.
According to the UGA SGA website, Uplift hopes to accomplish initiatives based on the pillars in their campaign tagline.. This includes a mental health bill of rights, advocating for mental health days, parking allocation changes and identity inclusivity with student ID and ELC name change procedures.
Uplift also hopes to advocate for the University System of Georgia to change building names on campus and to acknowledge the Linnentown Resolution.
“Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible and so excited for the year to come with [Samaye and Lindgren]!” Henriott said in a post on Instagram.