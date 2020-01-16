The south side of the University of Georgia Recreational Sports Complex will be “closed for the foreseeable future” due to a sinkhole that was discovered on Jan. 16, according to a tweet from the UGA Recreational Sports Twitter account.
The sinkhole appears to not have affected East Campus Road, but Alumni Drive will be closed starting at the entrance to the Intramural Fields parking deck, the tweet said. The IM Fields parking deck entrance will remain open.
ATTENTION, please read ❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/ORuTlOfa6J— UGA Rec Sports (@UGARecSports) January 16, 2020
The affected area includes tennis courts, Field 8 and Oconee Forest Park trailhead, the tweet said.
According to an email sent to a class held on the tennis courts, UGA has closed the courts for at least the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.