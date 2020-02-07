The University of Georgia has repaired a sinkhole that opened last month behind the Intramural Fields, a spokesperson said.
Public relations manager Rebecca Beeler said all road and pedestrian access is open as of Feb. 6.
The sinkhole was discovered on Jan. 16 and caused Alumni Drive and the tennis courts to be closed to the public.
The sinkhole was more than 18 feet deep, according to contractors working on it. They had to dig out Alumni Drive in order to refill the hole.
The sinkhole was caused because of a pipe that collapsed, probably due to age and heavy rain, Facilities Management Division project superintendent Jay Whitehead said.
