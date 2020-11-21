The University of Georgia will move all classes and finals online after Thanksgiving break, encouraging students to stay home rather than return to campus and prevent increased transmission of COVID-19 during the winter months.
While all instruction will be held online, the campus will remain open to students after the break. Students will still have access to residence halls, dining halls and other campus facilities.
Some freshmen have chosen to return to campus after the break to continue their classes in Athens. Some said they prefer to study at home and find themselves able to focus more.
Kaitlyn Pulse, a freshman microbiology major living in Myers Hall, said she is returning specifically for the Vanderbilt game on Dec. 5 because she has a ticket.
“I’m coming back for the week after Thanksgiving break, but not any longer than that,” Pulse said.
Although Pulse is returning the week after break, she will be taking her finals at her home in Woodstock. Pulse said she doesn’t have any siblings and feels she will be able to focus on schoolwork at her house.
Yara Manasrah, a freshman interdisciplinary studies major living in Russell Hall, is a member of the Red Coat Band and plays the sousaphone. She will be staying on campus for practice and the upcoming game.
“I really like studying here and being able to have this environment where I can stay in my dorm.” Manasrah said.
Smriti Tayal, a freshman majoring in public relations and marketing, has decided to stay home after Thanksgiving break. She said she didn’t want to come back to a quiet campus and was looking forward to seeing her friends who will also be at home.
“I thought that the point of going back was to limit the spread of coronavirus so I decided that I am going to stay home,” Tayal said.
