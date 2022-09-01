The closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange rang at 4 p.m. Thursday to kick off the 2022 college football season, according to a release from the University System of Georgia.
USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue and Chick-fil-A chairman Dan T. Cathy were joined by University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead, former football head coach Vince Dooley, Georgia Tech officials, UGA’s mascot Hairy Dawg and GT’s mascot Buzz to ring the bell signaling the start of the season, the release said.
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will both open their seasons at Mercedes Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
The Bulldogs will play the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets will play the Clemson Tigers on Monday at 8 p.m.
“In addition to success on the football field, UGA and Georgia Tech have achieved academic recognition as well. The State of Georgia is one of only three states with at least two institutions ranked in the Top 16 of the best public universities in the nation,” the release said.