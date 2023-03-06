The University of Georgia has announced that spring 2023 commencements for graduate students have been rescheduled and relocated due to repairs of Stegeman Coliseum.
A statement emailed to faculty, staff and students via Archnews stated there will be one combined ceremony for graduate students receiving master’s and doctoral degrees held on Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. in Sanford Stadium. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held on the 12th of the same time and place. Originally, there were two separate graduate commencement ceremonies scheduled, but they have been combined.
The undergraduate commencement ceremony is unaffected by the changes, according to the statement. It will be held on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium. For the first time, ticketing will be required because ongoing construction at Sanford Stadium has led to limited seating. Graduates will need a ticket to be on the field and may register for tickets for up to six guests, according to the email. Ticket registration will begin on March 20.
According to the email, several colleges and schools had commencement-related events planned to be held at Stegeman. Graduates should look for information directly from their colleges and schools on how those plans will change.
According to the email, more information will be provided to graduating students through emailed and on the commencement website.