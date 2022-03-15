Whether it was a week of relaxation, a tropical getaway, international travel or community service, University of Georgia students, faculty and staff enjoyed spring break from March 7-11, the first week-long spring break since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Upon the return to classes on Monday, some students returned with sunburns or a fresh slate for the remainder of the semester, but all bonded over new memories.
Rose Baker – Tena, Ecuador
Junior political science and criminal justice major
“I went on a MEDLIFE UGA trip for spring break in Ecuador and it was just us helping communities in Ecuador that don’t get a lot of medical attention. We traveled from village to village learning the culture and even participating in some of it. Our main initiative was helping the people living there so we had three clinic days where we went into a village and set up a tiny hospital basically. We also painted their school so the kids can have a bright and fresh place to learn. The last day we went rafting for four hours in the Napo River. The entire trip was so fun and I’m so happy I got to experience the kids, the jungle, the language and everything this trip had to offer.”
Ahmad Chaudhary – Karachi, Pakistan
Junior management information systems major
“One memory that I love to share is the food. As I leave my hotel in Karachi, I smell the delicious korma and chicken masala down the street. The chutney is what made the korma and chicken masala worth it. The views in Pakistan never get old.”
Madeleine Noe – Washington, D.C.
Sophomore history education major
“My favorite memory was being in the Lincoln Memorial and suddenly seeing the chance for the most gorgeous photo. I was reminded of why I chose my major and how magical history can be.”
Muhammad Izhar– Athens, Georgia
Graduate student studying molecular medicine and immunology
“As this was my first spring break experience in Athens because I am an international graduate student, it will make you responsible for work, and full dedication and concentration for lab work. Especially because spring break is followed by a midterm exam. I was wishing to pack my suitcase and book the air tickets and travel to my dream places. As one can exhale and explore some of the beautiful and mind refreshing places that have a positive impact on our social and mental health.”
Sana Ullah – Fort Myers, Florida
PhD student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
“I did community services [in Fort Myers] including environmental services, meeting up with the local community, helping local organizations on food distribution to the poor people – we met with climate change experts and environmental justice people and we learned a lot. This trip was from the UGA Involvement network called Impact Community.”