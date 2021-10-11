For the second year in a row, alcohol will be banned on St. Simons beach, otherwise known as “Frat Beach,” for the annual Georgia-Florida football game weekend. Additionally, all “common source” containers such as milk jugs, usually filled with mixtures of alcohol, will be banned.
The motion of the two-day alcohol ban from Oct. 29-30 was put into place in a Glynn County Commission meeting on Sept. 2.
‘No mercy’ for drinking
The “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” taking place during UGA’s fall break on Oct. 29, will once again be a sober event for all. Additionally, there will be no food trucks and fewer port-a-potties will be available for use on the beach. These measures are all intended to reduce the number of students on the beach.
Glynn County District 2 Commissioner Cap Fendig said policing will be strict and will hold “no mercy” on the beach. He said officers will be distributing citations to those who do not abide by the ban.
Although Brunson said law enforcement isn’t “trying” to put people in jail, there will be strict watch just as there was last year.
“We are not going to tolerate it — we shouldn’t have to be endangering public safety with the people of our community,” Fendig said. “There will be zero tolerance.”
The Glynn County police will patrol and ID the beach and parks on foot, in patrol cars and ATVs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officers will “cite and arrest” underage drinkers or people exhibiting unruly behavior, according to the motioned recommendations that were passed.
If an individual is found with alcohol, they will be directed to pour it out, according to Glynn County officials.
Public safety concerns
The alcohol ban took effect due to multiple threats of public safety including the focus of law enforcement primarily on Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, the lingering threat of COVID-19 and the desire to put an end to the congregation of, for the most part, intoxicated minors on the beaches of St. Simons.
On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed by Travis McMichael after being chased by McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, who were in a pickup truck. Both men were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault. William Bryan, who joined in the chase and filmed Arbery’s shooting death, was also charged with murder, federal hate crimes and indicted for attempted kidnapping.
The trial will commence on Oct. 18 through the weekend of the UGA-UF game at the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick.
Although Glynn County police and state patrol will be monitoring the entrance and all areas of the beach, there will be reduced numbers of staff because county resources are “under capacity” and need to allocate the majority of county resources to focus on the trial, according to Fendig.
“It’s not only law enforcement. It’s all the first responders, it’s EMT, it’s the fire department, it’s the Sheriff’s Department, it’s the police department. It’s everything that we’ve had to delegate to frat beach. Every element of that is involved in this trial,” Bill Brunson, Glynn County District 4 Commissioner said.
The threat of COVID-19 is not only a pressing matter for the county enforcement, but also for the large crowds that will be present on the beach, in restaurants and other establishments throughout St. Simons and Brunswick.
“Last year we had multiple first responders who had contracted COVID that wouldn’t be available to be out there on the beach. Same thing is applicable this year,” Brunson said.
In the Sep. 2 meeting, Tamara H. Munson, the co-acting county manager, said there were 27 firefighters and EMS out with COVID-19 the week of the commission’s Aug. 25 meeting.
Within the last two weeks, there have been 263 total COVID-19 cases in Glynn County as of Oct. 10, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“I don’t think that there’ll be a ban on alcohol next year, unless something unforeseen occurs, but this year it really is about allocation of resources — last year the attendance for Frat Beach was down and that might have been a positive thing,” Brunson said.
Cap Fendig knew that when he was re-elected into office last January, one of his main goals would be to put an end toFrat Beach and challenge the community to come up with another “format.”
“I’ve been an opponent of Frat Beach from the beginning when it exploded. Frat Beach earned the reputation that you could come to St. Simons and binge drink and do whenever you want, and behave however you want without impunity, or consequence — it will not continue as that type of gathering anymore,” Fendig said.
Fendig, who has attended the event and provided transportation tours around the island during that weekend for 2,000-3,000 mostly inebriated students, has seen it firsthand.
Each year, plastic mugs are filled by Frat Beach attendees with mixtures of alcohol with their names and cell phone numbers written in Sharpie on them, and even on their arms in magic marker, in the case that they are lost or without the support of their friends they arrived with, Fendig said.
“I’ve had many women that came back so drunk at the end of the day and get on buses, they didn’t know where to go and they didn’t have any ID on them — this wouldn’t be allowed any other day of the year if it was a group of citizens that have behaved in such a way, and we just can’t look the other way on this,” Fendig said.