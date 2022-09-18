The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event.
“Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to treat here in Georgia.”
Abrams, formerly the Georgia House Minority Leader, supported unions, along with other politicians in Athens. Mariah Parker, who recently stepped down as Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner, and Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, Georgia House of Representatives District 120 candidate, were there to speak as well.
Parker emphasized the importance of collective power and uniting in the name of democracy.
“We comin’ for everything in the union for all,” Parker rapped.
UCWGA members Mikaela Warner, Savannah Downing and Bryant Barnes emphasized the concerns of these politicians and spoke on behalf of their organization.
“Workers run the world and no work is unskilled. I will die on that hill,” Downing said.
Downing said leaders in power are dividing union workers to over power them.
“Why don’t employers want us to be unionized? Well, the reality is that we are cheaper and we are quieter when we’re not unionized, Warner said.”
Johnson expressed her frustration with how the cost of living has increased, but their wages have not.
Abrams echoed this sentiment. “I’ve climbed every rung on the economic ladder. I spent a lot of time at the very bottom. I haven’t been near the top for very long, but I don’t forget from whence I come,” Abrams said.
The average salary for full-time professors at UGA is $107,700, according to a UGA 2021 fact book. According to the UCWGA, the minimum hiring rate for UGA workers is $24,500. With increasing inflation, many employees are struggling to make ends meet.
“We, workers, run this university. We run this town. We run this state. We run this country,” Barnes said.
The event coordinators at UCWGA said voting is how workers will get their rights back.
“I’m here today to remind you that we, the workers, sculpt the clay of our society and to its solid vessel,” Parker said. “...Instead it should be decided by us, and that, indeed, is the name of democracy.”
With Election Day less than two months away, UCWGA is working to get their candidates, including Abrams, into office.
“I am running because in 52 days you can tell the world who we are,” Abrams said.