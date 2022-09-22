Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, held a virtual roundtable with reporters from college newspapers throughout the state on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Abrams detailed her vision if she were elected, including her basic principles: healthcare, housing, education and economic security.
“When I say thrive, what I mean is returning us to the fundamentals that make success possible, prosperity possible, economic security possible, and that is investing in education, and health care, and housing,” Abrams said.
The former House Minority Leader said she supports increased wages. In her opening remarks, Abrams said she thinks the number one issue in education is pay. She hopes to institute a starting salary of $50,000 and “give real substantive increases of $11,000 across the board of educators” over the next four years.
Abrams was in Athens on Saturday to stand with the United Campus Workers of Georgia as they advocated for better wages. The Red & Black asked what her plan was to assist labor unions and work with the Board of Regents to help them advocate for better salaries.
“I’m probably the only person who’s ever gotten an ‘A’ rating from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Friend of Labor award in the same year,” Abrams said. “Because I know that we can balance our responsibilities to corporations and our responsibilities to workers. These do not have to be in conflict.”
Along with these increased wages, Abrams said she wanted to appoint members to the Board of Regents that resemble Georgians and the “composition of the state” and who understand the needs college students, faculty and workers face.
If elected, Abrams said she would use $300 million dollars of unrestricted and unreserved money to reinstitute free technical college and fund need-based financial aid. She said this could be done as early as 2023.
Abrams said Black students are least likely to obtain scholarships like HOPE and if they do, are most likely to lose it during their college career. As governor, she would expand access to need-based aid, which has been recently created but not funded according to her website, to support these individuals and give them a degree.
“In recent years, I’ve been castigated because my fight was for democracy with a small ‘d’, and that led to more Democrats with a big D getting elected,” Abrams said. “That is why my mission statement is One Georgia. The best way to demonstrate that I’m committed to leading everyone is to show the benefits for the policies I propose will help everyone.”
Abrams then said to the student journalists that the youth of this state should know how important this election is and that a high voter turnout for those aged 18-30 will have a “seismic effect.”
“I want people to vote for me, but people need to vote because they actually know what’s at stake,” Abrams said.