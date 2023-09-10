Alton M. Standifer has been named University of Georgia vice provost for inclusive excellence and chief of staff to the provost effective Oct. 1, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
Standifer presently serves as deputy chief of staff to UGA President Jere W. Morehead.
“Throughout his career at the University of Georgia, Dr. Alton Standifer has made a positive impact on our campus while serving in several vital positions,” S. Jack Hu, university senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said in the release. “He will be a tremendous asset to the Provost’s Office, and I look forward to working with him to advance some of our university’s most important initiatives.”
Standifer will direct UGA’s Office of Institutional Diversity as vice provost for inclusive excellence. Additionally, he will lead efforts to develop and implement strategies and initiatives to create “a welcoming environment for all faculty, staff and students and to advance academic excellence goals.” He will also focus support on rural, economically disadvantaged, first-generation, underserved, military and transfer students, according to the release.
As chief of staff to the provost, Standifer will lead strategic university initiatives, manage special projects, provide oversight for operations and staff in the Office of the Provost and oversee the Office of Accreditation and Institutional Effectiveness, the release said. He will review scheduling and academic appeals with the vice presidents for student affairs and instruction.
Standifer has worked at UGA since 2014 and has served as assistant director of new student orientation, associate director of undergraduate admissions and director of new student orientation, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff to the president, according to the release.
Prior to coming to UGA, Standifer taught middle school math and coached basketball in Monticello, Georgia. He also served a variety of roles at Georgia Southern University, including assistant to the dean of students, coordinator of the Panhellenic Association, coordinator of Georgia Southern’s Pathways to Success program and alumni association president. During a presidential transition in summer 2023, Standifer served as interim chief of staff at Savannah State University.
Standifer earned his doctorate in public administration and policy from UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs, where he serves as an adjunct faculty member, according to the release. He received a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education and a master’s degree in higher education administration from Georgia Southern University. He has been selected for both schools’ 40 Under 40
“Dr. Standifer has provided exemplary service to the university as a member of our President’s Office team for the past four years, and he will be missed,” President Morehead said in the release. “However, I am excited for Alton as he begins this new role and look forward to continuing to collaborate with him in the future.”