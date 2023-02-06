A statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at approximately 9 a.m., according to a release from the University of Georgia Office of Emergency Preparedness.
The test will include a full activation of the UGAAlert emergency notification system along with campus outdoor warning sirens.
An “all clear” message will not be provided as a part of the drill, according to the release.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to acknowledge the outdoor warning sirens and other notifications and whenever possible, to physically execute their severe weather response plan, according to the release.
At a minimum, all are encouraged to reflect on possible steps to take in the event of an actual tornado warning, the release said. Students, faculty and staff are also highly encouraged to verify and update their information in the UGAAlert system, to ensure emergency contact information is accurate.
After the drill, a survey regarding the procedure and UGAAlert test will be available on the UGA Emergency Preparedness website, as well as additional information on severe weather sheltering at UGA.