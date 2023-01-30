Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been released from custody after being charged with public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning, according to WFAA, a local Dallas news station.
Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors along Tribeca Way in the neighborhood of Old East Dallas early Sunday morning, and found Bennett, 25, walking around a gated area, according to WFAA. The arrest occurred at approximately 6 a.m.
A video released on Jan. 29 by WFAA shows Bennett leaving a city detention center shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.
WFAA reported that Bennett’s lawyer, Todd Shapiro, said Bennett was in Dallas to train for the NFL combine. He was trying to get into a friend’s apartment when he was arrested, according to Shapiro.