The University of Georgia can only conduct 300 COVID-19 tests of asymptomatic volunteers daily through its surveillance testing program at Legion Field, yet the Georgia Institute of Technology can conduct 1,500 tests. Despite this, UGA had nearly 5,000 more students, faculty and staff than Georgia Tech in fall 2019, according to enrollment records.

In addition to UGA’s 300 asymptomatic test capacity per day, the University Health Center can conduct up to 60 tests of symptomatic students daily, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an Aug. 21 email. The UHC doesn’t test faculty and staff, unlike the surveillance program.

By the Numbers 300: UGA's asymptomatic test capacity per day at Legion Field 60: UGA's symptomatic testing capacity at the University Health Center 2,511: Amount of COVID-19 cases in Clarke County as of Aug. 24 3: Number of positive COVID-19 tests reported by UGA's testing program

Epidemiology experts, as well as concerned UGA faculty and students, have said the university’s surveillance testing program isn't robust enough to decide how to combat the virus in the UGA community. UGA started classes on Aug. 20 as cases continued to climb in Clarke County, which had 2,511 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 24, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Testing gives public health officials an idea of how the virus is spreading, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This guides decisions on control measures such as social distancing.

The World Health Organization recommends if a country wants to reduce public health measures like social distancing, less than 5% of its test samples should return positive for COVID-19 for two weeks.Georgia's test positivity rate is 10.6% as of Aug. 23, according to the DPH.

UGA’s surveillance testing program had a test positivity rate of 0.38% the week of Aug. 10, according to its public COVID-19 updates page, but this number is based on 793 tests out of the nearly 50,000 students, faculty and staff at UGA campuses. Only three of these tests returned positive, and the tests were conducted before most students moved on campus.

Dr. Mark Ebell, a UGA epidemiology professor, said in an Aug. 5 email that entry testing would create a baseline to decide if it was safe to reopen UGA’s campus. Entry testing is testing every student for COVID-19 before they can return to campus.

After classes began on Aug. 20, Ebell addressed the university’s decision to not conduct entry testing in an Aug. 23 email.

“Unfortunately, because we did not do entry testing, because the number of daily surveillance tests is so small, because there are delays in reporting results from labs, and the university is not releasing daily numbers, we may not have the full picture in a timely manner and be able to react appropriately,” Ebell said in the email.

The CDC does not recommend entry testing for institutions of higher learning because it hasn’t been systematically studied, according to its guidance for institutions of higher learning. But it does recommend these institutions consider testing asymptomatic university community members when there’s substantial transmission of COVID-19.

Ebell said in the Aug. 23 email the university should conduct random tests — and not with volunteers — because students may not participate if they have had high-risk exposure and don’t want to be kicked off campus. He said the university should also publish a public dashboard of symptomatic and asymptomatic diagnosed cases.

“Unfortunately, I expect that there will be increasing numbers of students, faculty and staff diagnosed with COVID-19, which may also affect faculty and staff families,” Ebell said in the Aug. 23 email.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tested students on campus and published data on its dashboard, but the university moved to remote instruction after a succession of outbreaks just over one week after starting classes. Like UGA, UNC-Chapel Hill did not conduct entry testing.

Auburn University and the University of Alabama, two public SEC schools, required students to take a test two weeks before classes began on Aug. 17 and Aug. 19, respectively. Still, Alabama confirmed 531 cases across students, faculty and staff through Aug. 19-24 — less than one week into classes. This figure doesn’t include entry testing, according to the University of Alabama System’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Dr. Garth Russo, the chair of the UGA Medical Oversight Task Force and executive director of the University Health Center, did not answer an email question asking if the task force has considered entry testing. The university did not mention entry testing in its 229-page plan to reopen campus, which was published in June.

Janet Frick, an associate professor of psychology, said she expected UGAwould test on-campus residents before they could move in. The University of South Carolina, another SEC school, required all students living on campus to receive a COVID-19 test before move-in. Frick's son moved into UGA’s Creswell Hall this fall, and she said she thinks the close quarters in residence halls could facilitate transmission of the coronavirus.

Frick led the push to require face coverings on University System of Georgia campuses, and she said she understands testing isn’t as simple or cheap.

"Masks was a very simple and important thing to do. Testing is not simple, and it's not free, and there's materials that you have to have that are not universally available. So I fully acknowledge that testing is a complication ... where there's not an immediate solution," Frick said.

UGA could use new saliva testing protocols, according to an op-ed by four UGA public health and health policy faculty members published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22. The faculty said in the op-ed the protocols are “quick, inexpensive, and require no costly reagents.”

Isabella Hurley, a sophomore statistics major from Loganville, said she feels like UGA isn’t giving as many resources for testing as it should.

“With the news that they will be hosting football games with audiences, I definitely still believe that and feel UGA is caring more about making money than they are about protecting the local community and about protecting their own students,” Hurley said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if we go entirely online.”