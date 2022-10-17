On Friday, Oct. 15, applications for student loan forgiveness went live as the U.S. Department of Education launched a beta test ahead of the official launch of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan.
If eligible, borrowers will be able to get up to $20,000 in debt relief if they received Federal Pell Grants in college and up to $10,000 if they did not receive any Federal Pell Grants.
According to the Department of Education, while the beta testing is live, applications for loan relief will be on and off. If you try now and the form is not available, officials urge you to try again or wait until the application is released to all borrowers.
The application for student relief will be open to all borrowers later this month and available through Dec. 31, 2023.
To be notified of the official launch and other important updates, sign up on the Department of Education subscription page.