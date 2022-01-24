As students traveled back to Athens after the winter break, many began searching or returned to their part-time jobs. Student workers often face many challenges including lower grades, long days and less free time with friends while working to support themselves.
Aaron Brown, a sophomore computer science major, said he has been working at Starbucks since he was 16-years-old because he knew he would need money to support himself in the future due to family conditions. Brown finds that not only has his social life been affected due to working 20 hours a week, but it has also been harder to stay on top of his academics.
“I think I definitely could have done better in some classes if I hadn’t been working so much because I could have studied harder,” Brown said.
Students who work 15 hours or more per week find it harder to maintain good grades while in school, according to a report by Georgetown University.
Jaiden Gill, a junior political science major who works at the Jittery Joes at the University of Georgia’s Science Library, said even though the semester just began, she has found it to be more difficult to balance her schedule with work and school since taking more credit hours this semester. .
“On days that I work, I have class in the morning and then I spend the rest of my day working at Jittery Joes,” Gill said. “I feel like I have to plan out the days that I don’t work so that I have time to do my homework and assignments on time.”
Madelyn Jackson, a junior student who works at UGA’s Ramsey Student Center, said she tries to keep her academic schedule under 15 hours so she doesn’t struggle balancing both work and school. To better manage her time, Jackson started planning out her days in order to fit time in to study between her classes and work shifts.
“There was a little dip in my grades in the beginning of the semester as I was trying to figure out my schedule,” Jackson said.
Gill said that since working while in school, she has had less free time to hang out with her friends. If she decides to pick up a shift in order to earn some extra money, Gill is taking time away from hanging out with her friends.
“I really want to have the social life that everybody has in college, but it pains me a little bit because I have to sacrifice it in order to work and make money,” said Gill.