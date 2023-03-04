“In times like these, I think we are reminded of the fragility of life.”
These are the words of Esra Santesso, an English professor at the University of Georgia. Her family lives in Istanbul — the city where she grew up. On Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southern and central Turkey and reached northwestern Syria. Although Santesso’s family in the capital were far from the epicenter, the aftershocks of the tragedy resounded across the world through those who, like Santesso, have loved ones in Turkey and Syria.
As the nations attempted to rebuild and hold on to the hope of rescuing those who disappeared under the rubble, a second earthquake struck just days after the first. A sizable aftershock, the second earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.3, and a third 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit on Feb. 27.
The death toll, which is still being tallied, has surpassed 50,000 people as of Feb. 24, according to Reuters.
Given the region’s geographical region, earthquakes are anticipated, but the magnitude and destruction of the most recent quake was not expected.
However, ripples of shock and heartbreak over the magnitude of them and the utter human devastation they caused left the world paralyzed. This is what hit hardest for Santesso and UGA Ph.D. candidate Ayça Fackler, who both came to the U.S. from Turkey for their education.
“I have a lot of high school friends who are from the region, and they have lost a number of family members. It’s very difficult to fathom what they’re going through,” Santesso said. “When we look at the news coming from CNN or other Turkish media ... it’s just heartbreaking.”
Like Santesso, Fackler said her family is also not near the affected areas. But both said seeing the extent of the damage and hearing of those who lost loved ones also brings up feelings of survivor’s guilt for them and their families.
Not all members of the UGA community were this lucky— UGA Ph.D. student Ali Zelan’s parents are, like many others in Turkey and Syria, left without a home following the tragedy.
“I think I am thankful that my parents and siblings are alive, but I am sad for my relatives [and] my friends who I cannot reach. Some of them, I learned that they lost their lives,” Zelan said. “When you lose someone you love and you cannot believe that you lost them … you don’t want to accept the reality, and you’re just constantly thinking that it is a nightmare.”
While all said they have received an outpouring of support from friends, colleagues and people in their specific departments, Fackler felt there was still a lack of support. She said she was disappointed to see a lack of response from UGA since other universities acknowledged the situation and extended support to their students affected by the tragedy. Zelan said he also expected more overall support and solidarity, especially after the large show of support for Ukraine when Russia invaded the country and declared war.
“As part of the international community, part of the diversity at UGA, we always hear about embracing diversity. But when it comes to the reality, it is really frustrating to see people just not acknowledge or know [about the earthquake],” Zelan said. “I don’t want to blame anyone personally or even the institution, but we just felt sad. We were expecting more initiatives from the administration.”
The support in the local Athens community, especially among the international community, has been widespread according to Zelan and Fackler. Zelan and his friend, recent UGA graduate and postdoctoral researcher Yasin Topcu, are both involved in the Turkish Student Organization.
They said the organization has been working hard to fundraise for disaster relief and engage with orphans and victims of the disaster.
“We believe that we can [overcome] this situation together. It’s not one government or one country doing this job. We need some international aid. I believe we can heal the wounds together easily,” Topcu said.
Although the earthquake’s aftermath came with loss and tragedy, Santesso said disasters like these can also force those to find a “sense of purpose” and be reminded that everyone is part of a global community.
“Even though Athens is a small town, it really makes its presence known in a very significant way on the global scale,” Santesso said. “And that gives me a lot of hope.”