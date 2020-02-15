Dante’s “Inferno” served as Alison Banks’ muse for an art project which earned her $1,000, according to a UGA Today news release.
The University of Georgia master’s in geography student project won first place in the graduate student category of the Capturing Science Contest, sponsored by the UGA Libraries and Office of Research, the release said. Inspired by Dante’s journey through the circles of hell, Banks created an art project focused on the outcomes of climate science.
“It’s nice to have a program that prioritizes creativity,” said Banks in the release.
The Capturing Science Contest, established three years ago, was created to help students enhance their communication skills. The contest accepts entries based on a variety of topics and formats including music composition, math, chemistry and an archaeological spoof of “The Bachelorette.”
Of the 50 entries, Madison Smith, a fifth-year environmental engineering student, won first place for undergraduate students for her creation of a board game centered around engineering.
“I loved working on the project. It’s a unique and awesome way to pull in that creative side,” Smith said in the release.
Although her friends are avid social media users, Banks prefers a different form of communication — she found a way to communicate through her project.
“This seems like my way to communicate — to create something. That was cool to discover about myself,” she said in the release.
The undergraduate student winners are Madison Smith, Madison Breda and David Digioia, who won $1,000, $350 and $150 respectively. Eve Reiter and Hannah Potsma won “Paw-popular choice award” for their spoof of “The Bachelorette” detailing the evolution of biology.
The graduate winners are Alison Banks, Michael Francis and Katharine Napora, who won $1,000, $350 and $150 respectively.
