On Thursday, the University of Georgia Students for Socialism hosted an event remembering the one year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings. The event, which focused on combating anti-Asian racism and “China-bashing,” featured remarks from a UGA student and from Sheila Xiao, an organizer from Los Angeles.

On March 16, 2021, eight people, six of whom were Asian women, lost their lives because of a man’s claimed “sex addiction,” which drove him to fire shots at three spas in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Delaina Yaun, 33, Paul Michels, 54, Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, Yong Ae Yue, 63, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51 were killed.

Trenton Holloman, a junior economics major and member of Students for Socialism, opened the discussion by explaining the model minority myth and its relationship to Asian Americans as well as Black Americans.

The model minority myth is an idea that states Asian Americans have succeeded despite hardships through hard work and innate ability. It is rooted in stereotypes and often used to put down other racial minorities and immigrant groups.

Holloman said not only does the model minority myth “reduce [Asian] identity to a single attribute,” but it also paints the idea that Black Americans are “ignorant and lazy” by suggesting they are incapable of doing the same.

Holloman then noted the Chinese Exclusion Act, which was passed in 1882 and prohibited Chinese people from immigrating to the United States, and Japanese Internment Camps, which incarcerated many Japanese and Japanese American citizens in camps during World War II.

He also cited examples of Asian American involvement in the Black Panther Party, calling on Richard Aoki and Yuri Kochiyama. He made the conclusion that Afro-Asian solidarity creates a powerful weapon against white supremacy and is critical to the achievement of liberation.

“And when a racist, sexist, anti-Asian massacre took place in Atlanta, and it took [the] lives of eight of our working class citizens, it wasn't just Asians in the street. Crowds, standing shoulder to shoulder with each other in our face of anti-Asian hate, were multinational. Tonight, we want to carry forward that spirit of Afro-Asian solidarity,” Holloman said.

Sheila Xiao was the guest speaker for the event.

She opened by saying March 16 marks another anniversary. On March 16, 1968, American soldiers killed more thans 500 unarmed civilians in Vietnam, an event that later became known as the Mỹ Lai massacre. She said the “U.S. military agenda” plays a role in fomenting hatred.

She then drew attention to the fact that violence has not lessened even with the awareness towards anti-Asian racism over the past year.

According to a preliminary report by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism, reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased from 342% from 2020 to 2021.

Xiao said she believes anti-Asian racism is not just the fault of former President Donald Trump’s verbiage and anti-China sentiment. She traces it back to the Obama administration.

“It started in 2011 under the Obama administration's pivot to Asia. The pivot to Asia basically set out to reorient U.S. military and foreign policy, such that China is now the major enemy, the major competitor and major adversary of the United States,” Xiao said.

China then becomes viewed as “evil, deceitful and oppressive” and the discussion or debate about China exists in a narrow space, Xiao said.

“If we actually intend to meaningfully fight racism and end anti-Asian racism, we have no choice but to demand that the U.S. government stop its aggression on China. The absolute biggest hate crime against Asians is U.S. war drive and the U.S. war agenda that creates fear and animosity against China and therefore Chinese and Asian people here at home,” Xiao said.

From her experience in the Chinese community in San Francisco, she’s learned there is an understanding of how China is “demonized,” even if they are apolitical. However, many are afraid to go against popular opinion.

That’s why Xiao calls on people to “force” an open space for discussion and have solidarity so that people of the Asian community can speak up and out. When she sees videos of Asian people being attacked, especially the elderly and women, she can’t help but see her mom, dad, uncle’s, aunt’s, grandma and all the victims.

“This system is ready to dispose of anyone if it is convenient for it to do so… that’s why there's no other choice but to fight against racism and white supremacy,” Xiao said. That's why there's no choice but to fight against patriarchy, and there's no choice but to fight for peace and fight against war. To me, this is what it truly means to fight for justice of the victims of the Atlanta shootings and all victims of anti-Asian violence.”