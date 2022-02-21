Ryan Bailo, a freshman sociology and international affairs double major, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Jan 21. Bailo, who is a resident of Building 1516, was told to evacuate campus, but was unable to make the three-hour trip home to Columbus and feared exposing her mother if she were to go home.
She needed a way to get out of the building and began contacting everyone she knew while waiting on an update on her temporary quarantine living space from University Housing.
“In the meantime, I’m having to message pretty much everyone I know, because there’s a possibility I’m not going to have housing tonight. I also can’t go into the dining halls that I pay for because I can’t enter without exposing everyone else who’s there. So it became a problem,” Bailo said.
The 2021-2022 school year has been quite different compared to others. Students and faculty at the University of Georgia are back to attending in-person classes with no mask mandate in the classroom. Some may say this is back to normal, but positive COVID-19 tests still are impacting the UGA community and forcing students living in on-campus housing to implore UGA Housing for a quarantine space or risk exposing their families.
University Housing was eventually able to place Bailo at the Graduate Athens hotel. She is grateful they accommodated her, but said she worries others aren’t so lucky.
UGA has 65 quarantine spaces available, said senior public relations coordinator for University Housing Carrie Campbell in an email to The Red & Black. Some of these locations include designated hotels. Student placement is considered on a case-by-case basis, but students are not allowed to stay in their on-campus residences.
UGA students who live in on-campus housing are strongly encouraged to return home, especially if they are Georgia residents. Student Care and Outreach arranges housing and meal delivery from dining halls for out-of-state and international students when notified through DawgCheck.
While 65 spaces are available, positive COVID-19 case numbers among students have exceeded that number. During the week of Jan. 17-21, the week Bailo tested positive, 676 students tested positive for COVID-19. It is not clear how many of these students lived on-campus.
“We’re still in a public health crisis,” Bailo said. “UGA, or perhaps the Georgia Board of Regents, could go even higher than not providing any more alternative housing for their students.”
Another student, Natalia Blooming, had a similar experience. UGA Housing told Blooming accommodations were not a possibility since she was an in-state student, despite her being a sick, COVID-positive student.
The third year art education major felt immediate panic and described her experience as “mentally challenging.” In her conversation with the representative from University Housing, she described them as showing “no sympathy” and said they told her to be creative with her solution.
“That was very insulting to me because it was like, we don’t all come from situations where we can be creative,” Blooming said.
Following a suggestion from a member of the pandemic response team, Blooming returned home, risking exposing her family. Fortunately, they never contracted the virus, but with an immunocompromised history, this was a chance she did not want to originally take.
“I definitely think there needs to be this sort of environment where if a student gets sick, they’re given a space to quarantine on campus,” she said. “I felt very pushed into the decision I made. It wasn’t even really a decision at the end of the day. They told me I was going to leave.”