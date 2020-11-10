Online curriculum at the University of Georgia has allowed students to transform their learning experience this semester. While some have attended virtual lectures outside on the North Campus quad or poolside, others are taking things a step further by studying on the road.
The latest remote learning trend, called “schoolcations” or “roadschooling,” has inspired students to get their education while traveling. Junior Mary Claire Stockmeyer traveled out west and visited Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park and Park City, Utah with her sister, Finlay, for 12 days at the end of September.
“I had like, a pretty lame summer. And a lot of other people were traveling and I just needed to go somewhere,” Stockmeyer said. “It's just nice to get away. Especially since this year has been so, like, at home.”
Some students who take their classes on the road typically take weekend trips, but in other cases they study outside of Athens for weeks at a time.
“If I had traveled the whole semester, I probably would have been able to figure it out so that I didn't miss a single assignment,” Stockmeyer said. “But since I was only gone for two weeks, I was like, you know what, it's not really worth it to miss part of the trip to do an assignment. So I just skipped a couple.”
UGA German Professor Inge DiBella began transitioning to online learning platforms over the summer. The virtual education tools she incorporated into her curriculum allow students to learn from almost anywhere.
“For me, going completely online smoothly with Zoom has worked. If I teach face to face, I might have some students, [but] now the majority join the class via Zoom at the same time,” DiBella said.
According to DiBella, PowerPoints have made a huge difference in her lesson plan for students who are unable to attend class in person or via Zoom. Stockmeyer and senior Cedrianna Davis said professors are also using pre-recorded lectures to eliminate time conflicts for students, allowing them to watch lessons asynchronously or at any time.
Davis has visited Miami and Atlanta this semester for friends’ birthday celebrations. She plans to visit New Jersey, San Antonio and Houston later this year.
“I planned to go on days I didn't have tests because I know a lot of my professors aren't being very flexible, so I definitely made sure my work didn’t interfere with my vacation time,” Davis said.
According to Davis and Stockmeyer, lots of preparation is required to successfully travel and do school work. Stockmeyer suggested getting work done ahead of time if possible and finding a dedicated workspace.
“Deadlines hindered plans sometimes. Internet connection is okay because professors have been very lenient if you tell them you have technical difficulties,” Davis said. “They have been very understanding.”
Differing time zones are another obstacle students must take into consideration before traveling.
“I had a test and it was at 8 p.m. Eastern [time], but I was in Mountain time zone and it was three hours off,” Stockmeyer said. “So that was a little tough sometimes because deadlines were weird. I accidentally missed chapter for my sorority a couple times because I would forget that it was three hours earlier.”
Davis advised students who are interested in traveling this semester to have a plan for finishing assignments and get coronavirus testing before and after a trip and to be safe.
“It was definitely worth it. Like definitely worth missing a couple of assignments for like the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of going to Yellowstone,” Stockmeyer said.
