Vanessa Lewis, a 20-year-old junior cellular biology major at the University of Georgia, and Cody Reynolds, a 19-year-old sophomore cellular biology major at UGA study for their finals on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Athens, Ga. Lewis, originally from Airy, Ga. and Reynolds, originally from Clarksville, Ga., have an organic chemistry exam next week. Finals week begins on Dec. 6 and lasts until Dec. 14 at UGA. (Photo/Sidhartha C. Wakade)