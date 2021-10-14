Editor’s Note The Red & Black has published two versions of this article, one in English and one in Spanish, translated by Liset Cruz.

On Wednesday, Donterris Gresham, the suspect in the hit-and-run death of a UGA student, turned himself into the Clarke County Jail, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.

In the early morning of Oct. 9, UGA student and Pi Beta Phi member Ariana Zarse was killed in a hit-and-run on Broad street. Zarse was transported to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police later identified Gresham as the suspected driver, and the ACCPD issued warrants for five offenses including homicide by vehicle, hit and run involving serious injury and driving without a license, according to a previous release.