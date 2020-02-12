Less than one week from the start of the 2020 election campaign period, the University of Georgia Student Government Association Executive Cabinet met on Feb. 11 to discuss various initiatives. The Red & Black has compiled a list of the most important things to know from Tuesday’s SGA Cabinet meeting.
1. Changes were made to this week’s menstrual products drive. Instead of tabling, the Student Government Association will have a bin located outside of the SGA office on the third floor of Tate Student Center, from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14. The products will be donated to Bulldog Basics, which maintains a collection of personal hygiene products at locations across campus. Students can also donate money for the cause through give.uga.edu.
2. SGA members will table for End It Movement at UGA on Feb. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to its website, the End It Movement is a “coalition of the leading organizations in the world in the fight for freedom.” SGA is also partnering with Breaking the Shackles: Athens, which is a group that aims to raise awareness about human trafficking and its effect on society, according to its website.
3. Treasurer Nav Singh gave his weekly update about the Small Clubs Allocation Committee. Singh said he spoke to five organizations this week and allocated a total of $1,900. The clubs awarded money are:UGA National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Robotics Club, Diva Dawgs, Fencing Club at UGA and African Student Union. There are only five small club meetings left before the end of this administration’s term.
