Teresa MacCartney has been named acting chancellor of the University System of Georgia, effective July 1, 2021. The announcement comes as current USG chancellor Steve Wrigley prepares to retire on July 1, and the search for a new chancellor continues.
Since 2019, MacCartney has served as USG’s executive vice chancellor for administration, managing cybersecurity, leadership and institutional development, economic development, legal affairs, organizational effectiveness, human resources, real estate and facilities, internal audits and safety and security.
Prior to her work with USG, MacCartney served as Georgia’s chief financial officer and director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. She has also held roles with the Georgia Student Finance Commission and the Georgia Department of Education.
“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me to ensure USG and our 26 institutions remain focused during this transition on doing all we can to help more Georgians’ earn their college degrees,” MacCartney said in a statement.
The appointment follows a tumultuous search for a new chancellor. Sonny Perdue, former governor of Georgia and U.S. agriculture secretary, was alleged to be USG’s leading candidate. However, the search was paused in April after backlash from students, alumni, faculty and families. An accrediting agency asked if board members felt political pressure to appoint Perdue. The firm USG was working with also quit over the controversy. The search resumed in May with a new firm.