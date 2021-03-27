The eight-day Jewish holiday of Passover begins Saturday. Despite being one of the most well-known Jewish holidays in the English-speaking world, many do not know the history or the traditions associated with Passover.
Since the holiday is tied to the lunar Hebrew calendar and not the Gregorian calendar, the date of Passover changes every year. However, it always falls during the Hebrew month of Nisan. This year, Passover will span from sundown Saturday to sundown Sunday, April 4.
A brief history
Although the holiday has both historical and agricultural significance, the predominant observances are associated with the story of the Jewish escape from enslavement in the book of Exodus.
The book says that after 400 years of slavery in Egypt, God commanded Moses to demand freedom for the Israelites. When the pharaoh refused, God unleashed ten plagues on the people of Egypt. The last of these plagues is where the term “passover” comes into play.
The final plague was the death of the firstborn in every Egyptian household. In order to protect the Israelites, the book says, God told Moses to instruct the Israelites to perform a Pesach, or “passover,” sacrifice put the blood of a lamb over their doors so that the death would pass over them. The Israelites were then freed and fled from bondage.
Common traditions
The holiday includes themes of springtime, family, history, a Jewish homeland and freedom, but varies in traditions between families.
The first two nights of Passover consist of a meal called the seder which means “order.” The meal is surrounded in a 15-part ritual laid out in a book called the “Haggadah,” which means “telling.”
While contemporary celebrations differ in theme and specific Haggadah used, all feature the retelling of Exodus from which the holiday derives.
The different foods served each represent different aspects of the Exodus story. A typical Passover seder plate may include foods such as roasted lamb to symbolize the Pesach sacrifice and bitter herbs to represent the cruelty of enslavement.
Matzah also makes its way onto the seder table to symbolize the bread the Israelites took with them once they were freed from Egypt. Salt water is also placed on the table to symbolize the slaves’ tears.
The seder is broken up into two portions with the passover meal serving as the divider. In addition to the seder plate foods, other dishes like matzo ball soup are often a part of the meal.
The retelling of the Exodus story and the meal are often accompanied by songs, stories and a portion of the Haggadah called “the four questions,” where the youngest at the table ask the elders questions about the holiday and its symbols.
Foods made of yeast, or leavened foods, referred to as “chametz,” are not served at Passover. When the Israelites were fleeing Egypt following their release, they did not have time to let their bread rise, so only unleavened bread like matzah is allowed at the meal.
