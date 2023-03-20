Before University of Georgia senior Liza Burke left for her final spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, close family friend Jennifer Ritter said goodbye to Burke and wished her a fun and restful trip.
“I said, ‘have a fun spring break and be careful,’ just the typical stuff,” Ritter said.
Ritter was a roommate and sorority sister of Burke’s mother in college and has known her for almost 40 years. Burke and Ritter have been close the last few years since Burke has been in school in Athens, and Ritter moved to the area about two years ago.
The trip was going great. On the morning of March 10, Burke woke up and went to breakfast with her group. Later she came down with a headache and said she wanted to go rest. When her friends and boyfriend Leighton Clements came in to check on her, the group could not wake her up and rushed her to a local hospital.
Clements said doctors determined that Burke had suffered a brain hemorrhage due to an arteriovenous malformation, a rare blood vessel abnormality that is most times undetected. Emergency surgery was eventually performed to relieve pressure on her brain, and she was placed on life support and heavily sedated.
“So at that point, she was just minute by minute, they were keeping her monitored,” Clements said. “They just wanted to get as much consultation and tests done as they could…I just didn’t know what to do.”
Burke’s mom and stepdad got on the first flight they could while her friends worked tirelessly in Mexico, doing research and organizing a plan of what to do next and how to get her back to the United States.
Clements said after Burke was placed into a medically-induced coma and put on life support they were unsure of what the next steps would be. He and the rest of the group had to fly home without clear answers, but Clements got a call before boarding his connecting flight with good news.
A doctor got close to Liza’s ear, talking to her trying to wake her from the sedation to perform more tests, asking her if she could hear what he was saying. Burke did not verbally respond, but she moved on her own for the first time since the incident.
“As he's doing all of this, her gown rode up her leg, and the first sign of life that she had given since Friday, she reached down…and instinctively covers herself. And [the doctors] just all freaked out,” Clements said. “She responded and showed that she's still in there and that she's fighting.”
Burke’s mother Laura McKeithen replaced the doctor and began speaking to her, asking Burke to squeeze her hand if she could hear, which she then did several times. Doctors then decided to lessen her sedation, Clements said.
Ritter sprang into action back in Athens and organized a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Burke’s international medical care and medevac flight back to the states.
“We talked about what we wanted it to cover, and we really just wanted to cover the transport. The goal was $40,000, and it just has gone way over that,” Ritter said. “It was never to ‘let's see how much money we can raise.’ It was always the main purpose for prayer, and so we just had been completely overwhelmed with that.”
As of March 20, the total amount raised in support of Burke and her family has surpassed $142,000, over three times the intended fundraising goal.
Ritter said news organizations from across the world have been following the story, and people from all over have reached out to the family and shared their experience with AVM, sharing their successful recovery stories and offering comfort to Burke and her family.
“We expected the Athens community to rally, we expected the Jacksonville community to rally, but we had no idea how far it was gonna travel,” Ritter said.“People have really, really stepped up,” Ritter said. “We're very, very grateful for the prayers and for the money. And we feel really good now that she's in the right hands.”
After a few delays, a medevac plane was finally able to make it to Mexico to transport Burke to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida where she is currently still receiving care.Burke was removed from life support and breathing on her own before leaving Mexico, and Clements said he heard from her family that she tried to wake up when she was being loaded into the plane.
Friends of Burke said she’s a fighter, and if anyone has the strength to overcome this, it’s her.
“If there’s anyone that could get through this, it’s her.” Halsey Perry, a UGA senior and close friend of Burke said. “She’s the biggest fighter ever.”
Ritter said the full extent of Burke’s condition is still unknown, but the family is taking it day by day and staying positive.
“We're taking one step at a time and really celebrating the small victories. She's got a long road of recovery, but she can do it,” Ritter said.