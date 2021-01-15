Protesters made history when they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, waving flags bearing the name “Trump.” The riot left the country in shock, marking the first time the Capitol has been breached in over 200 years.
President Donald Trump has made history as well — on Jan. 13, the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for a second time, on the charges of "incitement of insurrection.” Trump is the first president to be impeached twice.
What it means to be impeached
Impeachment is not a recent practice — it has existed for hundreds of years, originating as early as the 1300s in England to remove unpopular Parliament members. The framers of the Constitution included impeachment in Article II of the Constitution, however, the U.S. has used this process much more sparingly than England, only ever impeaching three presidents.
In the process of impeachment, the president is tried by Congress for committing “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” While impeachment can lead to the president’s removal from office, it is not a guarantee.
The initiation of an impeachment trial requires a majority vote of the House. After the trial, the Senate can convict and remove the president with a two-thirds majority vote. The president is then removed from office and the vice president becomes acting president.
The three presidents that have been impeached include Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. However, none were removed from office because in each case, the Senate did not meet the two-thirds vote requirement to convict the accused president.
The process of invoking the 25th
The 25th Amendment is a relatively new addition to the Constitution. The states ratified it in 1967 following John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Prior to this, the Constitution provided no clear guidance for the transition of power in an abnormal situation other than impeachment or death.
Vice President Mike Pence refused to invoke the 25th Amendment. He encouraged Congress to focus on the transition to President-elect Joe Biden and avoid divisive actions.
The amendment contains four sections, all which describe the succession of power following the president or vice president’s disablement or death.
Section 1 states that the vice president will become president following the president’s death, resignation or removal from office.
Section 2 describes the process of filling the vacancy of the vice president, through the nomination of a vice president by the president that must be confirmed by a majority vote of the House of Representatives and Senate.
Section 3 and 4 state how the president may be removed from office. Section 3 requires the president to state in writing that he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and thus transmit his power to the vice president who becomes acting president.
The president can also be removed from office through Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. In this case, the vice president allows elected officials to provide the president pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House with a declaration that the president is unfit for office. As before, the vice president becomes acting president. However, the president can refute this declaration. If the refute is unchallenged, he remains president. If it is challenged by the Cabinet, he may be removed.
The phrase “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” can seem subjective. Jamie Carson, a professor of political science at the University of Georgia, said the Constitution is intentionally vague.
“It's not surprising that there's a little bit of ambiguity because when you're trying to write a document that’s as short as the Constitution, even with some of the amendments that have been passed, since sometimes you can't always anticipate every possible contingency that might arise,” Carson said.
The first three sections of the 25th Amendment have been used by three presidents. Richard Nixon used Section 1 to pass his presidency to Vice President Gerald R. Ford following the Watergate scandal. Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush implemented Section 3 before they underwent medical procedures.
Section 4 has never been used.
While the president’s removal from office is the end goal of both impeachment and the invocation of Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, these processes have several key differences.
Should the president be impeached, he may never run for office again. A president removed via the 25th Amendment remains eligible to serve. Carson explained that the impeachment trial may take place even after Trump is out of office to ensure his inability to run again.
The time length for these processes are also different.
“Impeachment takes a little while. The 25th amendment, in theory, could be invoked immediately,” Carson said.
The following days and weeks will prove critical to America’s history — Pence refused to invoke the 25th Amendment and Trump faces a second impeachment trial. The Senate will soon decide if Trump should be convicted of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” subsequently forced to vacate his office and barred from ever again running for office.
