Virtual textbooks, which were a necessity last year with the prevalence of online learning, have remained a crucial part of many classes this semester, despite the return to in-person classes.
The virtual format has proven to have many positive and negative factors, but the question remains as to whether this utilization of technology as a resource hurts or helps the student.
Jace Summers, a second-year business student, noted that while online textbooks are convenient, their cost is not. With physical textbooks, the options to buy used or to rent allows college students to keep costs manageable.
“For students, especially those who are trying to not take out loans, affording to buy textbooks is expensive,” Summers said. “It just meant that for every single class you took you had to fork out between $80 and $150 on textbooks.”
Summers said his five classes this semester all require textbooks on different online platforms, meaning he has to purchase each platform individually.
Additionally, opting to buy a physical version instead is simply not an option as homework assignments must be submitted through these platforms, Summers said. Choosing not to purchase the online text means accepting a drastic grade reduction.
“We’ll have used books that save students 25% off of the retail price,” said Wade Douglas, regional manager for Follett Higher Education, a provider of educational technology, services and content, who works with university bookstores all over the state of Georgia “We’ll also do rental on used and new that saves students up to 80% off.”
When asked about online books, however, this is simply not an option. Douglas explained that publishers determine the price of the digital book and there is no ability to resell.
On the other hand, Trisha Barefield, assistant director for accommodated testing and alternative text within the Disability Resource Center, said virtual textbooks have been a great help for students with disabilities.
“Much of [the DRC’s] work is creating digital versions of print books so that they can be read aloud, magnified or otherwise navigated using assistive technology,” Barefield said.
Barefield said some students are unable to carry multiple physical textbooks, so having them all stored on a device makes transporting them far easier.
Barefield said that, should a student require a physical copy of a textbook, it would be made available to them, but overall, virtual textbooks appear to be a positive tool for students with disabilities.
Even the risk of the digital movement hurting organizations such as bookstores seems to be negligible, according to Douglas.
“As you can see as you walk through the shelves, there’s still a lot of print books,” Douglas said.
Douglas pointed out that many books on the shelves were packaged with digital access codes.
The bookstore has begun to sell many of these “bundles,” where a physical textbook comes with a virtual component. Having these sales, along with the remaining physical textbooks that certain classes require, the bookstore is still as busy as ever.
As the world shifts toward being largely technology-based, questions that were never raised before will continue to present themselves. With virtual textbooks, it appears that no definitive consensus can be made as to whether they should or should not be in use, but this does not mean that students, publishers and universities cannot work together in an attempt to make learning as effective and accessible as possible.