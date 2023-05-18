With the University of Georgia spring 2023 graduations and commencement ceremonies coming to a close, graduates from various degrees and programs celebrated the milestone in regalia, most notably caps and gowns.
The tradition of the cap and gown dates back to the 12th and 13th century. Professors and students alike wore gowns daily, according to the American Council on Education.
In the late 19th century, representatives from U.S colleges and universities met to make recommendations for the dress code still in use today, according to the UGA baccalaureate and professional commencement online program. The graduation dress code standard was established in 1932 by a newly formed committee created by ACE, which also made updates and changes throughout the coming decades.
The color of caps and tassels, hoods, and gowns, also known as doctoral gowns, vary based on this area and level of study — bachelors, master’s, or doctoral.
Graduates completing their bachelor’s wear the traditional black ropes and a mortarboard or tams cap with a tassel either representing their area of study.
Those graduating with their masters and doctoral degrees at UGA are distinguished by a black hood with silk lining in the color of their respective university. UGA hoods are thus lined in red and black. The hood symbolizes a graduate's continued commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, according to the Princeton University Princetoniana Museum website.
Those graduating at UGA with their doctorate degree wear a velvet tam cap and gowns faced down front with velvet with three bands along the sleeves, and a gold tassel. The three bands along the sleeve are used to represent the graduates area of study. The gold tassel is commonly reserved for students who are receiving terminal degrees.
Graduation dress is used to symbolize a student's achievements and dedication to pursuit of knowledge. The graduation ceremony acknowledges a student's transition to the next stage of life with the moving of the tassel from right to left.