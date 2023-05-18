University of Georgia senior Liza Burke died on April 28 after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on a spring break trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which led to the discovery of a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor. Burke was 21 years old.

Burke, originally from Asheville, North Carolina, was a double major in management and international business, with a minor in Spanish. Her friends said she did not have a career path in mind, but wanted to have flexibility and not just work a nine-to-five job, and pursued international businesses because she was bilingual and loved to travel.