Emily Minnick, now a senior at the University of Georgia, started therapy over the summer due to the quarantine.
“The quarantine, specifically, was pretty rough. I felt like I was a lot more irritable and it was easier for me to be pressed. Like a switch, I could be upset and get emotional,” Minnick said.
Minnick is just one of thousands of students who has been experiencing the mental health effects of increased social isolation. The impact of online learning has disrupted social fabric on campus.
While Zoom fatigue has certainly set in on campus, the impact of COVID-19 on mental health nationwide has been consistent, with over 41 percent of adults surveyed reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression in January 2021, quadrupling the rate of two years ago, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.
“I definitely feel the way I interact with people has changed a lot with Zoom,” Minnick said. “I feel a lot more apprehensive about talking, and I feel like it's impacted my ability to interact in class.”
Obstacles ahead
The pandemic has come during a very crucial period of socialization for many. psychology professor Janet Frick believes students already in transition from high school to college have been impacted the most.
“This year's freshman class didn't get to have their senior year of high school, they didn't get to have a prom or graduation … orientation, other kinds of bonding experiences that they would normally get with other members of their freshman class, really has been a challenge this year,” Frick said.
Arpita Harapanahalli, president and founder of MannMukti at UGA, said combating mental health can be complicated by social stigmas rooted in culture. Her organization focuses on spreading mental health awareness in the South Asian community.
“There is definitely a stigma that is present,” Harapanahalli said. “Our parents and older generations still don't necessarily understand the importance of mental health.”
Frick identified access to health care as another problem facing mental health. “If you don't have good health insurance, you are going to have a lot of difficulty … even people with insurance have had a hard time finding therapists who have openings in their schedule.”
While many may have access to affordable mental health services, they still may have to wait.
“For students here at UGA, of course we have counseling services through CAPS at the health center,” Frick said. “We have the UGA Psychology Clinic, but even with those programs, there is generally a waiting list to get in.”
A silver lining
While COVID-19 has been a trying time, it has resulted in some positive revelations in the mental health care industry and broader societal acknowledgement.
“The fact that COVID has opened up telehealth as an option for therapy is a huge, huge plus,” Frick said.
Video conferencing software has supported business and education during the pandemic. Now it looks to extend mental health services to those geographically isolated from clinics or otherwise unable to attend in person sessions.
The digital age has also aided in boosting understanding and awareness for mental health and access to resources.
“We've been doing a lot of social media initiatives, mainly through Instagram, to give people resources, mainly free resources, because we do understand that, you know, being a college student comes with a lot of financial burden in itself,” Harapanahalli said.
Harapanahalli said MannMukti is a safe space for everyone, not just the UGA South Asian community.
Frick said she believes being able to talk openly and have these conversations this past year has been essential in progress on mental health.
“I think that there is an acknowledgement that really none of us should be okay right now,” Frick said. “This has not been a normal year, and it's okay not to be okay.”