In December, Karen Norris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Georgia, was ready to invite family home for the holidays. She had received her booster shot and felt it was safe enough to reunite with family.
“So at the time, before the holidays in December, I viewed travel as for, in those circumstances, as reasonably safe. So my family traveled for Christmas and for the holidays. In the four weeks that have transpired, things are different,” Norris said.
Life drastically changed again. From constant policy changes to superspreader events to the lack of a mask or vaccine mandate, students, faculty and staff face the newest COVID-19 variant — omicron.
High transmissibility
About a year has passed since the first vaccines in Athens were administered at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, bringing relief and applause. Many hoped for a quick return to normal.
However, things remain different as Athens-Clarke County and the UGA campus experience their second highest peaks in COVID-19 cases.
Norris explained that since returning to campus after winter break, the risk factors look different. While being vaccinated and boosted was enough to ease back into “normal” life in December 2021, that does not appear to be the case in January 2022. Out of any previous variant, omicron is shown to have the highest rate of transmission, which is how easily a virus can spread and be contracted.
“With a very high transmission rate, much higher than the delta variant, and the relatively low vaccination rates in Athens, that equals a much more difficult situation than it is right now,” Norris said.
During the week of Dec. 6-12 — the week before winter break began — UGA reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the university’s reporting system. During the week of Jan. 10-16 — about a month later and once students returned from winter break — UGA reported 992 positive COVID-19 cases.
Athens-Clarke County also showed an increase in cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In Region E, which includes ACC and several surrounding counties, hospitalizations increased from 51 on Dec. 14, 2021 to 278 on Jan. 14, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office.
Superspreading
Large, crowded events and heavy travel as seen during national championship celebrations, winter break ending and Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend can also contribute to increasing numbers of positivity cases and rising positivity rates at UGA.
“I was kind of worried that I would bring something home to my family … considering that my little brother has asthma and my grandma is a grandma — she’s very old, I’m still concerned and careful,” sophomore Ethan Rimando said. “With everything, especially with the natty and then having literally everyone here in Athens, I’m like, ‘Let’s not go off too crazy.’”
The positivity rate at UGA before the national championship game was reported at 13.33%. For the week of Jan. 17-23, the positivity rate was reported at 13.61%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
“Five of [my friends] have tested positive in the past four days, so it’s spreading very fast,” freshman Avery Lowhorn said on Jan. 15. “I know it’s a big deal with the whole national championship thing but it’s a lot going on, and I feel like they definitely shouldn’t have been planning everything that they have.”
UGA has not changed its COVID-19 policies and does not mandate vaccines and masks on campus.
Positive cases around campus not only affect students’ learning but also change the way professors teach. Some instructors decided to begin the first week of class online and then in-person for the following week.
Others began in-person and are having to switch online as more students miss class. Instructors themselves have tested positive and made their classes virtual.
At the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, protocols must go beyond masks being recommended. With instruments such as voice, brass and winds that involve higher aerosol spread, the music school had to take additional procedures, opera coach Kathryn Wright said. Her department is an example of one that had to make temporary switches to online due to rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.
“It’s very difficult to teach an instrument online and it’s almost impossible to teach a voice online. The reason for that is because the technology is not up to authentic enough sound reproduction,” Wright said. “There’s always too much of a lag. So after two bars, the singer and I are too far apart. It just doesn’t work. For a week I can do that. I am very much hoping that next week, we will be back in the orchestra room and rehearsing in-person, [wearing] masks, of course.”
Additionally, students who test positive now undergo slightly different procedures. The recommended quarantine period has changed to five days for those who are vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, students aren’t allowed to quarantine in their dorms if they live on campus.
There is a limited number of beds for on-campus quarantine and isolation housing, but it is only open to students with home addresses outside of a five hour radius, according to an email from University Housing.
This has presented struggles for students living on their own and those with abusive homes. Having to travel late at night has also presented problems.
“I didn’t get my results back until 8 p.m. and I live four hours and 30 minutes away. I couldn’t leave until the next day,” Lowhorn said. “I just felt very uncomfortable staying with my roommate, knowing that I was positive.”
Vaccines save lives
According to the DPH, the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals in Athens-Clarke County remains at 48% compared to Georgia’s 54%. Only about 22% of ACC residents have received an additional dose — such as a booster shot — after completing their primary vaccine series. Booster shots have been shown to significantly increase protection against the omicron variant.
Cumulatively, UGA has administered 32,461 vaccine doses — including boosters. Only 4,928 individuals have received their booster dose at UGA. Possible disparities may exist among certain groups as well. UGA does not report on these vaccine disparities or possibilities of mistrust.
At the beginning of the fall semester, UGA encouraged vaccination through initiatives, including giving away merchandise and money. Some students, like Rimando, think starting monetary incentives again may increase the vaccination rates within their age group.
“I don’t know how much the incentives at the beginning of the year helped with, like, the $1,000 [giveaway] that the university did. I think that that stuff was kind of helpful. It’s a little bit sad that you have to go that far to get people to get vaccinated,” Lowhorn said.
Norris also noticed struggles with getting people vaccinated, especially with college-aged individuals.
“I think the conception that ‘I’m not at risk for serious outcome, especially with omicron, so I don’t need to get vaccinated,’ is the fundamental thing that has to change here. Yes, it is milder, but it’s milder virus times massive transmissibility. That means the people that are at risk, that number is [what] we’re in the middle of. So the vaccine is to protect everybody and get us out of this,” Norris said.
Despite the weight of living two years in a pandemic and stumbling through online methods of communication, Wright, the opera coach, spoke about the power music had to help her through this continuous struggle. She believes there is a silver lining to almost everything.
“There has been a huge increase in creativity and ingenuity and inventiveness, in the arts and new ways of doing things. It’s providing opportunities for a lot of young artists, which is nice to see. It is providing something that was kind of missing for a while,” Wright said.